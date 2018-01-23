Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Om Prakash Rawat, who has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, will take over the charge on Tuesday.

He will succeed AK Joti, who retired yesterday. Rawat's tenure will end in December this year.

He was appointed Election Commissioner in August 2015.

Born on December 2, 1953, Rawat is a former Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer.

Sunil Arora is the other Election Commissioner in the three-member poll body.

Former finance secretary Ashok Lavasa was appointed Election Commissioner on Sunday. His appointment will come into effect from the day he assumes office.