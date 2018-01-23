LUCKNOW: Despite special protection teams to guard the girls against anti-social elements, stalkers and intimidators are striking in Uttar Pradesh at will with impunity. An incident of intimidation of a girl, pursuing a course in engineering at a private college in Barabanki, has come to light on Monday wherein the victim has written letters to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanth in her blood to convey her agony. With no relief despite filing FIRs and multiple police complaints, the girl hailing from Rae Bareli district chose to approach the PM and CM through correspondence seeking their immediate intervention.

According to sources, a youth had been stalking the girl over Facebook and began harassing her younger sister lately. While doing her course in engineering in Barabanki, the girl became friendly to one of her batchmates and the two got close.

As the boy proposed the girl and she refused, he started harassing her sexually. Girl’s family filed an FIR against him after he posted some objectionable comments on girl’s Facebook profile. Despite booked on rape charges and other IPC sections, the local police made little effort to arrest the culprit. On the contrary, the boy and his family were mounting pressure on the vicitm to withdraw FIR.

“The father of accused is posted at a government office in Lucknow and his family uses their clout to influence Barabanki police. Even a college faculty mounted pressure on me to marry the accused or he said he would give poor grades,” the girl said before media persons in her hometown on Monday. However, Barabanki police superintendent Anil Singh said that he would check the status of the case. “The accused had been given relief by High Court and no coercive action was taken. I will examine the status of the case,” said Singh.