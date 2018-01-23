Supreme Court to hear pleas today on school children's safety
By ANI | Published: 23rd January 2018 08:25 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 08:25 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear pleas seeking direction for a comprehensive set of guidelines for the safety and security of the school children across the country.
These pleas were filed in the apex court after a Class II student was brutally murdered in a private school at Gurugram last year.
The apex court had ordered a compilation of norms formulated by the Centre and states for its consideration.
The top court had asked all states and union territories to file a response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children across the country, the deadline of which is today.
So far, three states -- Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh -- have filed their responses in the case.