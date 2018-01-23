LUCKNOW: On the basis of report of inquiry ordered into the stabbing incident of a class I student in Brightland College of Lucknow last week, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Mukesh Kumar

Singh has recommended de-affiliation of educational institution on the grounds of irregularities found in the college and non-fulfillment of norms.

The DIOS had constituted a two-member probe committee which submitted its report on Monday exposing serious glaring anomalies in Brightland College. Making probe report the basis, the DIOS urged the Board of Secondary Education of Uttar Pradesh to withdraw affiliation of Brightland school immediately. He claimed that the college had flouted the safety and security norms on its premises.

Notably, the college hit the headlines when a girl student of class VI stabbed a class I student Hritik Sharma thrice on his chest and abdomen inflicting grave injuries to the child with a vegetable knife in school toilet on January 16. Though the girl student was identified and booked under section 324 and 325 of IPC for her act, the incident threw up a number of questions about the safety and security of students on college premises.

The affiliation documents showed that college did not adhere to the norms. The college failed to provide the building plan and land related documents, said Singh. “The college is running science courses

but doesn’t have a biology lab. In other labs, equipment are missing,” Singh maintained.

Moreover, the committee set up by the DIOS to probe into the issue, found that classes III and IV were running in a separate building, about 300 metres from the college building. Classrooms weresmaller and the number of students enrolled was beyond the prescribed limit, said DIOS Mukesh Singh. Meanwhile, women cops in civvies on Monday recorded the statements of students who were seen with the suspected girl in CCTV footage provided by the college.