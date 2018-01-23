Uttar Pradesh hospitals to provide free CT scan
By IANS | Published: 23rd January 2018 09:39 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 09:39 PM | A+A A- |
LUCKNOW: In a major step towards improving healthcare, the Uttar Pradesh government will kickstart a project on Wednesday to provide free CT scan service in government hospitals, an official said on Tuesday.
The project is being undertaken jointly with the National Health Mission (NHM).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the initiative through video conference on Wednesday.