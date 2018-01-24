RANCHI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is expected to pronounce verdict in another fodder scam case on Wednesday.

The court through its verdict will decide the fate of 56 accused people, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

The case pertained to the embezzlement of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa district treasury during 1992-93.

Lalu is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi after being convicted for 3.5 years on December 23, 2017. The case pertained to the Deoghar treasury.

The Chaibasa Treasury case will be the third case in which Lalu Yadav and Jagannth Mishra are accused.