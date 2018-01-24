NEW DELHI: In connection with a stubble burning plea, the central government's high-level committee submitted its report in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The top court last year directed the Centre to include certain experts in the task force from agriculture and health department so that they could give suggestions and remedies on stubble burning.

The direction has come so that a comprehensive remedy could be taken up, including the suggestions given by the petitioner in the case, SC lawyer R.K. Kapoor.

On November 13, the lawyer brought the air pollution issue before a bench helmed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, seeking direction to tackle the annual air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Kapoor had sought immediate action against stubble burning and construction dust.