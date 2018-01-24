BARABANKI: An FIR has been registered against an SP leader and former MP for his alleged controversial remark against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The FIR was registered yesterday at Dariyabad police station on a complaint by Hindu Yuva Vahini district in-charge Ravi Singh, who has alleged that Kamla Prasad Rawat had made a controversial statement against the chief minister, police said.

Singh alleged that Rawat's statement has hurt the feelings of the people.

Rawat had made the controversial statement on January 20 at a programme, where he mentioned a jailed self-styled godman and allegedly linked him to Adityanath.