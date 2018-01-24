NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday met her Bruneian counterpart Lim Jock Seng and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

Swaraj and Peng's meeting came two days ahead of the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit to be held here.

In an unprecedented event, all the ASEAN leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Pehin Lim Jock Seng, Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam. Ministers discussed steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.