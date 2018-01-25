NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that student passes will be valid in all DTC buses, including AC buses, and asked the Transport Department to ensure this was implemented.

The announcement came after a group of students from Delhi University met the Chief Minister, seeking concessions in DTC buses for students and a rollback of the fare hike in Delhi Metro.

The students marched from the Civil Lines Metro Station to Kejriwal's residence and presented him a list of demands which included permission for student bus passes to be applicable in DTC's air-conditioned buses.

"On Metro, (Kejriwal) said it was not in his power to reduce the fare hike but he supported our concerns and will do all to press for a fare hike reversal," Neeraj Kumar, a member of the All India Students Association (AISA), which organised the march, told IANS.

Delhi Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, however, told IANS that she was yet to get an official order on validating student passes in air-conditiond buses.

A network of University-Special and Women-Special buses ferrying students from all corners of the city to the campus was one of the demands the students put before the Chief Minister.

According to the students, Kejriwal told them that his government was in the process of arranging 2,000 more buses and as soon as that was done -- in about six months -- he would arrange for University-Specials and Women-Specials.