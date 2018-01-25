MUMBAI: The Nagpur police on Wednesday arrested six persons for sending around 50 youths to the United Kingdom by fraudulently obtaining passports and visas for them, an official said today.

"We have apprehended six persons in this racket including travel agents and some persons who submitted fake documents for procuring passports and visas," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said.

The racket came to light when authorities in the UK started investigation, he said.

More than 50 youths from Nagpur had become untraceable after entering the UK, the British High Commission had informed the local police, the official said.

According to police, ten couples, who were part of this racket, forged documents to show that a youth (desirous of immigrating to the UK) was their son or daughter, obtained a passport and visa for him or her, and travelled to the UK on business or tourist visa with that person.

After reaching the UK, the youth disapeared, while the couple returned to India.

In this way, some 50 youths were sent to the UK, it is suspected.