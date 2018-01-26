KOLKATA: A resident of Kolkata killed his wife for her addiction to social media which had led him to do the household chores including cooking and cleaning the house. He also suspected that his wife was indulged in extra-marital affairs with strangers through social media.

The accused, Surajit Pal, surrendered before the police on Thursday evening, a day after killing his wife Tumpa Pal at their flat in Chetla in south Kolkata on Wednesday. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said the accused killed his wife in a fit of rage.

In a reconstruction of the event, the police found that the accused had returned home on Wednesday afternoon and found his wife engrossed in social media without doing household chores. He began cooking food during which an argument ensued between the two over the issue. In a fit of rage, the accused hit a chopper on the head of his wife and strangulated her to death. He then attempted suicide by slitting his wrist but failed and nursed his wound with band-aids.

The victim’s son Sayan found his mother lying in a pool of blood upon return from school.

Police sources revealed that the accused had fled to Howrah railway station in an attempt to flee West Bengal. As the police had suspected the husband to be behind the murder, they sent two teams to Howrah and Sealdah railway stations. The accused surrendered himself before the police the next day and was produced in Alipore court which granted police remand of him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was indulged in an extra-marital affair with the sister of the victim last year. The relations between husband and wife soured since then and the victim started spending more time on social media leaving his husband to do the household chores.