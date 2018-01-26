President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind today said institutions are "more important" than individuals in office and should always maintain "fraternal relationship" with other institutions.

His comments come at a time when unprecedented crisis rocked the Supreme Court after four seniormost judges attacked the Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra on a rage of issues including allocation of important cases.

In his first Republic Day-eve address to the nation, Kovind spoke about maintaining discipline in institutions of the republic.

"A disciplined and morally upright nation is built by disciplined and morally upright institutions. Institutions that respect their fraternal relationship with other institutions.

"Institutions that maintain the integrity, discipline and limits of their functioning, without compromising on excellence. Institutions that are always more important than the individuals located there," he said.

Kovind said the institutions should have stakeholders and members who make every attempt to live up to the office they occupy as trustees of the people.