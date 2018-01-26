IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday invited insurgent groups in the state to come to the negotiating table for hammering out a "political solution".

Speaking at a Republic Day function, the Chief Minister also spelt out his government's achievements since coming to power in March 2017.

He said that to stamp out corruption he had set up an anti-corruption cell in his office. "Over 500 complaints were received... Of them, 125 have been acted upon."

In Manipur, 79 contingents representing educational and cultural groups as well as state and Central security forces took part in the march past. Governor Najma Heptulla took the salute from the contingents.

The official function was held at Kangla, an old palace of Manipur.