LUCKNOW: Curfew-like situation prevailed in Kasganj, 350 km from Lucknow in western Uttar Pradesh, after clashes between two communities leaving one person dead and several injured on Friday. The clashes broke out after one section objected to Tiranga Yatra taken out by the other section on the Republic Day.

Over 2 dozen trouble makers were arrested for the clashes. Taking a note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted to express deep sorrow over the loss of life in Kasganj and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the bereaved family. The CM appealed to both the communities to maintain peace and restrain. He instructed the Kasganj police administration to deal with trouble makers in the strictest possible manner.

According to local sources, trouble started when a group of youth embarked upon a Tiranga Yatra as a procession carrying Tricolour on over three-dozen motorbikes on Friday morning. As the yatra reached Baddu Nagar locality, dominated by the minority community, near Bilram Gate under Kotwali area, some local people objected to the procession. A verbal dual ensued between the two communities and within no time, the situation took an ugly turn and both the groups came face to face with each other indulging in heavy brick batting, vandalism and arson.

In the melee. someone from the clashing mob fired in air injuring two persons who were later rushed to the district hospital where one of them succumbed during the treatment.

This led the mob to vandalise the vehicles parked in the area and setting them on fire. Around half a dozen vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

As the tempers ran high and tension gripped the area, those who were taking out the yatra flee the spot. In the meantime, the district police reached the spot dispersing the frenzied mob and arresting around two dozen troublemakers –- a dozen each from both communities.

While the District Magistrate and SP Kasganj were in the field to pacify the clashing groups, requesting the people to stay indoors, IG (Aligarh zone), Sanjeev Gupta confirmed one death saying that the person, who had sustained injury during the clashes, had succumbed in hospital.

“We have clamped Section 144 in the affected area. We are asking the people not to assemble on roads and in mohallas. They are being asked to remain indoors to avoid recurrence of any further trouble,” said SP, Kasganj, Sunil Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Additonal Director General (Law and Order), Anand Kumar said that the situation was under control and adequate measures were being taken to avert any untoward incident in future.

“Additional force from adjoining areas has been called in and RAF has also been deployed in the affected areas to keep a tight vigil on the situation,” said the ADG.