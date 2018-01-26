LUCKNOW: Two labourers were buried alive in an under-construction mall, which belonged to CPI-M leader Atul Singh, in Faizabad on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred when the basement of the mall collapsed in Naharbagh area on the Ayodhya-Faizabad road.

As the incident happened in the basement, 30 feet below the ground level, it took the police and firemen more than three hours to pull the bodies out.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (32) and Jia Lal (56) -- residents of Budhanna village of Amethi.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Vindhyavasini Rai said a group of nine labourers was involved in shuttering when it collapsed.

Construction work at the site has been stopped until further orders, the district official added.