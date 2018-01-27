RAIPUR: Three Naxals were today arrested following an encounter between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said.

The cadres were nabbed from the forest of Alparas village under Koyalibeda police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on a search operation, a local police official told PTI.

In view of the Republic Day, separate composite squads of Border Security Force (BSF), Special Task Force (STF) and local police had launched the combing operation on January 24 towards Gattakal, Mindi, Kamteda, Kaknar, Irganar, Alparas and Panidobir villages of Koyalibeda, around 250 kms away from here, he said.

When one of the patrolling teams was advancing through Alparas today, it came under fire from a group of Naxals following which the encounter broke out, he said.

On finding security personnel zeroing on them, ultras soon escaped from the spot. However, security forces managed to apprehend three ultras while they were trying to escape into forest, he added.

Those held were identified as Manku Varda (25), Khunta Varda (23) and Tangru Padda (22), all natives of Kurushnar area of neighbouring Narayanpur district, he said.

Besides, one muzzle loading gun, one Naxal uniform, two detonators, two small boxes of gun powder, couple of crackers and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from their possession, the official said.

In another incident, a Maoist memorial was dismantled by security forces in Gundul village of Koyalibeda, he added.