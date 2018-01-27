SRINAGAR: At least two civilians were killed and nine others sustained wounds on Saturday in clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The two youths sustained bullet wounds after a mob pelted stones at the vehicles of the security forces in Ganowpora village of Shopian district in south Kashmir, police said.

Both succumbed while being shifted to hospital for treatment.

Tension has gripped the area as senior civil and police officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Two days ago, a youth was killed and two women were injured during a gunfight between militants holed up and the security forces in the same district.

The militants were also killed in that gunfight.