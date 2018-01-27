GURUGRAM: Karni Sena chief Thakur Kushalpal was on Saturday detained by the Haryana police in connection with the incidents of violence during the release of movie 'Padmaavat'.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the violence that took place during the release of movie ‘Padmaavat’ in Gurugram.

“To investigate the cases of PS Bhondsi and Sadar Sohna incident, the SIT has also been constituted in which ACPs, Inspectors and ASIs are the members of this SIT under the direct supervision of the DCP South GGM. This team will make all-out efforts to collect scientific evidence and to identify the remaining hooligans”, read a press statement from the Haryana police.

So far, 38 hooligans have been arrested and sent to the judicial custody in connection with the matter.

"24 miscreants were arrested in eight criminal cases and 14 miscreants were detained under section 107/151 CrPC as a preventive measure", the statement added.

On January 24, a school bus was attacked by a group of men who were protesting against the release of the film in Haryana's Gurugram. The protesters threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and other staff members of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School. The protesters also torched a state bus in Gurugram.