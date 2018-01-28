VALSAD: In yet another relapse of safety, a fire broke out at a chemical company in Gujarat’s Valsad district that was doused after eight hours.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when the fire department was informed about the blaze in Sytech Petroleum Company.

No casualty has been reported in the incident till now.

“We got a call at about 8 p.m. informing us that a fire has broken out in a private limited chemical company. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained,” said a firefighter present at the site.

It is believed that the company did not have safety measures in place, which is why the fire went on for eight hours.