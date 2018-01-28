JAMMU: A woman injured in Pakistan firing on the international border in Jammu district on January 22, succumbed on Sunday, taking the death toll to 14 in recent Pakistan shelling and firing on the borders.

"Bimla Devi, 35, who was injured in Pakistan shelling on civilian areas in Kanachak area, succumbed in the hospital," police said in Jammu.

Earlier, 13 people including seven civilians and six security personnel had been killed in Pakistan ceasefire violations in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22.

Police also said around 70 other people were injured during this period.

More than 300 schools situated close to the Line of Control and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed last week as a safety measure.

In addition, hundreds of border residents had abandoned their homes close to the border leaving behind their homes, cattle and agricultural fields.

The Indian Army guards the LoC while the Border Security Force guards the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.