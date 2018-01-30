JAIPUR: A day after the Supreme Court pulled up three states including Rajasthan for not following its order to prevent cow vigilantism, Rajasthan Home Ministry on Tuesday said that they never defied apex court’s order.

Speaking to media, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We'll reply to whatever the court asked. It's our duty to follow its directions. Some criminal incidents had happened but government took action without any discrimination.”

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court issued notice to three state including Rajasthan for not following its order to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism.

Besides Rajasthan, the notice was also issued to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against them.

The apex court, who was hearing the plea filed by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also sought replies of three states by April 13.

Earlier in September last year, the top court had asked the states to appoint senior police officers in every district to prevent violence perpetrated in the name of protecting the cow.