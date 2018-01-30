NEW DELHI:The IITs are resisting a government move that proposes to impose an agreement with the Union HRD Ministry in order to give them grants, from this year.

A draft proposal has been sent out to all 23 IITs — which receive about Rs 5,000 crore annually from the HRD Ministry cumulatively — seeking their suggestion. The seven older IITs get about `500 crore each annually.

“The plan is to link the funds with the action plans and performance ratings in order to make them more accountable and urge them to raise their revenues by increasing student intake, number of courses and research engagements,” a senior official in the higher education department of the ministry said.

One of the clauses includes asking IITs to pay 30 per cent of teachers’ revised salaries from own resources.

There would be separate performance rating only for IITs that will rate them positively or negatively on indicators such as student-teacher ratio, placement percentage, filing of annual reports on time, vigilance or CBI enquiries and suicides by students.