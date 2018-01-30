SRINAGAR: An infiltration bid by militants has been foiled on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Noticing suspicious movement in Gohalan area on Monday, "alert troops fired forcing the infiltrating militants to flee back", Defence Ministry sources said.

"Pakistan Army started firing at Indian positions immediately after the infiltrators were forced to withdraw. Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively," the sources said.