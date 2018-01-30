NEW DELHI: The judicial custody of the accused in the Gurgaon schoolboy murder case was extended till February 12 by Gurugram Children's Sessions Court on Tuesday.

The accused, a Class XI student, was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) last year on the charges of killing a Class II student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School.

The victim was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school premises on September 8, 2017.

Earlier, the Sessions Court, which took over the case from Juvenile Justice Board, had dismissed the bail plea of the juvenile accused.

The Juvenile Justice Board had earlier ruled that the 16-year-old accused will be tried as an adult.

