SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Grand and vice-chairman of State Muslim Personal Board, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam on Tuesday stirred a controversy by stating that Muslims in India should demand a separate country and India was “illegally occupying” Kashmir.

“India is moving on the path of intolerance. Muslims in the country are being harassed on different pretexts. Sometimes they are being harassed on the pretext of love jihad, sometimes in the name of cow vigilantism and triple talaq,” Nasir said while addressing a press conference, here.

He pointed out that Muslims are the second largest community in India and they are facing harassment and persecution.

“Pakistan was formed by 17 crore Muslims. If Muslims continue to face persecution and harassment, they should ask for separate country within India. It is the high time for them to demand separate country,” Nasir said.

He alleged that Muslims in India are living in pathetic condition and they are being killed and humiliated.

“What happened to the Sachar Committee report? Why was its recommendations not implemented,” the deputy grand mufti questioned.

He alleged that provocative statements are being given to control the Azaan (call for prayers) by Muslims.

“Muslims are being killed by the cow vigilantes and no action is taken against the perpetrators,” Nasir said.

He also alleged that Indian government is resorting to negative propaganda of Muslim rulers, who created India. “The present form of India is because of these Muslim rulers”.

The deputy grand Mufti further alleged that India was “illegally occupying Kashmir”.

“Kashmir was neither part of India nor will it remain so. The relation between J&K and India is temporary and not final. India will have to leave Kashmir,” he said.

Nasir said India has been committing atrocities in Kashmir since 1947 and it must stop killings in Kashmir.

While condemning the killing of two youth by army in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday last, he said, “Killings can’t be tolerated. India should stop this bloodshed in Kashmir.” He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should ask for removal of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from J&K.

The deputy grand Mufti also advised Mehbooba to break alliance with BJP and asked legislators to resign from Assembly rather than shedding “crocodile tears”.