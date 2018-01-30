NEW DELHI: The NIA has taken over from Kerala police the probe iñto allegation by a 25-year old Hindu woman from the State that she was forcibly converted to Islam by prime accused and 'husband' Mohammad Riyas Rasheed with an intention to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State in Syria.



"Pursuant to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, CTCR Division Order dated 24th January, 2018, the National Investigation Agency has registered case RC-01/2018/NIA/KOC at the NIA Police Station, Kochi on 28.01.2018," the NIA said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The accused persons have been booked for criminal conspiracy and other sections of IPC besides provisions of anti-terror law UA (P)A.

Besides Rasheed, Nahas Abdulkhader, Muhammed Nazish T K, Abdul Muhasin K., Danish Najeeb, Gazila, Fawas Jamal, Moin Patel and Iliyas Mohammed have been accused in the case.



The case was originally registered as FIR No. 2721/2017 of North Paravur Police Station, Ernakulam Rural District, Kerala against the nine accused persons and others for criminal conspiracy and pursuant unlawful activities prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony besides wrongful confinement, extortion, rape, forgery and forceful religious conversion with the common intention of recruitment to the terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish.



The complainant in this case, (aged 25 years) who is native of Kerala but resident of Gujarat, has alleged that accused Muhammed Riyas Rasheed had lured her, raped her, recorded her objectionable photos/videos on phone, threatened her to become disciple of Zakir Naik, forcibly converted her to Islam, married her through deceit by forging documents, created fake passport, illegally confined and threatened her in Kerala before taking her to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during August, 2017 for joining ISIS/Daish,the NIA said.

Further, Rasheed received funds for all such activities. Accused Muhammed Riyas Rasheed was assisted by other accused persons/associates in the commission of the crime, the NIA alleged.