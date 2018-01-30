Buzz over anticipation of early polls

No sooner had President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech gotten over MPs of the lower house were abuzz with anticipation of early polls. Kovind’s line on ‘simultaneous elections better for governance’, made them apprehensive about losing a few months of the five-year tenure.

Well, going by the members’ political instincts, the Modi dispensation is preparing to spring another surprise on the opposition. The Lok Sabha elections, most were convinced, could be advanced by six months. It was even speculated that the PM has hinted about it to his NDA allies.

The UP satraps were the first to claim, MSY and Mayawati have asked their respective parties to gear up. The Congress too was of the view, the EC may “pre-pone the polls”. A December schedule is being anticipated. But can it be simultaneous? Not quite. The BJP can club together the polls to states it’s ruling though—like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Haryana with the Lok Sabha. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coincide with the general elections, in any case. The BJP feels, mini simultaneous polls can be fought on “Modi magic”, if not anything else, it could spike the Congress revival plan.

Rahul: 2024?

The Congress young brigade, however, are of the view that Rahul is looking more at 2024 and 2019, would be a dry run. Rahul would try to give Modi a tough fight, lower the BJP tally in the Lok Sabha, just like in Gujarat. By 2024, Rahul will be in control of the GOP. All the senior leaders will retire by then.

Outlining the plan for him is P Sampath Kumar, an IAS officer. Like K Raju before him, 45-year-old Sampath is set to resign from civil service, to join @RGoffice. Once Rahul is in full control, even Priyanka may take the plunge. Prior to that, Sonia will say ‘tata to politics’.

Pink Eco Survey

The Economic Survey turned pink this year. Not in content but in form. The cover page on the actual state of the Indian economy displayed florescent pink colour, apparently, to highlight the skewed sex ratio.