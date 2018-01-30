JAUNPUR: A pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was forced to deliver a baby at the gate of a medical center after being allegedly turned away by a doctor because she had no bank account or Aadhaar card.

The incident took place on January 29.

"When we went to the hospital, the staff sent us back, saying they won't admit her. She (the doctor) asked for some documents which we didn't have, so she sent us back. As soon as we moved out she gave birth outside the hospital", said the woman’s husband.

The medical superintendent rejected this claim.

"Doctor referred her to the district hospital. When she was referred, she told us that she will be taken there by someone she knew. When she reached the gate she experienced labour pain. She was immediately brought in and her baby was delivered. They are safe now," said the medical superintendent.