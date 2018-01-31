NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing against gangster Abu Salem in 2002 Delhi Extortion for February 21.

On January 16, Salem claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the 2002 Delhi Extortion case.

Through his lawyer, the gangster also claimed in Patiala House court that he was being tried in the case, in violation of an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Earlier on January 11, the apex court upheld the writ petition filed by the gangster to be 'infructuous'. In the petition, Salem had sought that direction be given to the Centre to send him back to Portugal as it had allegedly flouted rules while seeking his deportation.

Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002.

He has already been granted bail regarding the case; however, he continues to be in jail on various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

