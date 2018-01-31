THANE: As many as 16 scrap godowns were gutted in a fire in the industrial Bhiwandi township of the district this morning, an official said.

No injury or casualty was reported in the blaze.

The fire broke out in the Gayatri Nagar locality where a few huts also suffered damages in the mishap, he said.

The fire fighters from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar townships rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.