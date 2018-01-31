SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday asserted that the Congress party provides space for everybody and believes in protecting everyone's rights and freedom.

“It’s important for leadership to get connected with people from all walks of life. We are happy we are able to create enabling environment. The Congress provides space for everybody and believes in protecting everyone's rights and freedom,” Sangma told the media.

The Chief Minister further said the Congress practice what they preach.

“We practice, what we preach. History is important. One can reconnect and revisit the past,” he added.

The polling for the 60-member state assembly will take place on February 27 along with Nagaland. The results will be declared on March 3.