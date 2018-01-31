JAMSHEDPUR: A minor girl has alleged that she was sexually exploited by Maoists including an 'area commander' of the outfit in Jharkhand, police said today.

The 13-year-old girl told the Superintendent of Police, Anish Gupta, that she was inducted into the outfit by her paternal uncle, a Maoist.

The girl said she was fed up of the torture meted out to her by the squad members and three/four of them including 'area commander' Kandulana had allegedly exploited her sexually, they said.

The girl told police that she managed to escape from the clutches of the Maoists after an encounter with security forces. After escaping from the clutches of the Maoists, she approached the police for help.

The SP has handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the girl.

As the girl did not want to go back to her native village, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur), Sakaldeo Ram said she has been sent to the custody of Child Welfare department and the Superintendent of Police has assured to enrol her in Kasturba Gandhi Girls school soon.

A case under various sections of IPC and Pocso Act have been registered against Kandulana, the SDPO said.