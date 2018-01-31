KOHIMA: Some tribal bodies in Nagaland today decided not to support tomorrow's general bandh called by the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) seeking "solution not election" and against issuance of the election notification.

The apex tribal body in the state capital - Angami Public Organisaiton (APO) has decided not to impose bandh within its jurisdiction.

Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of six tribes in the four districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire and Longleng has also decided to follow suit.

The Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) has called for a 12 hour total bandh throughout the state tomorrow against the issuance of official notification for the February 27 state Assembly elections despite the general appeal for solution of Naga political problem before the elections.

Election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is slated to be held on February 27, the notification of which was issued today.

Revealing APO decision to PTI, its vice president K T Vilie said the decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the APO and its nine frontal organisations held here today.

There will be no bandh within the Angami jurisdiction, which not only falls in Kohima, but also extends upto Chumukedima in Dimapur district, he claimed.

"The APO has decided not to persuade nor dissuade any individual from filing nomination and shall not boycott the forthcoming general election 2018," read a statement issued by APO president Dr Kepelhousie Terhuja.

"And as such, no bandh shall be allowed within Angami inhabited areas on February 1 and for which the public are directed not to participate in the bandh. This clarion call is made for and in the larger interest of the Nagas in its quest for peoplehood and nationhood which we are aware, cannot be taken lightly," the APO maintained.

ENPO representative David Thingchem said that the organisation during its meeting held in Dimapur today also decided not to impose any bandh within its jurisdiction falling under the four districts of the state.

However, on the filing of nominations, Thingchem said, "ENPO reiterates and appeals all the political parties to uphold the January 29 joint declaration made in Kohima not to participate in the election process."

In Wokha district, Lotha Hoho chairman Mhao Humtsoe said that they would not be a part of tomorrow’s bandh and also they have no say on the electioneering process.