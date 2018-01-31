NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) is coming up with a new campus for capacity building, research and knowledge management, and to promote a stronger and mature electoral culture in the country as well as globally.

The new campus of India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) can train 1,000 people in 12 batches simultaneously.

The institute organised a special visit for foreign delegates from Election Management bodies and International Organisations at its campus in Dwarka here to learn about the facilities on Tuesday. Delegates from Australia, Bhutan, Guinea, Moldova and Zambia visited the campus.

IIIDEM has developed as a specialised International Resource Centre for capacity development of electoral personnel — both national and international — on election management and democracy. The campus has been built with a budget of Rs 121 crore.

Highlighting the features and facilities, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said the new campus has an auditorium that can seat 450 people and also comprises a hostel block with 100 rooms.