NEW DELHI: Two newly-elected MLAs from Gujarat exceeded the expenditure limit during the assembly elections held last month, said Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday.

Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda (BJP) from Himatnagar and Dindor Kuberbhai Manusukhbhai (BJP) from Santrampur exceeded the expense limit by Rs 5,78,309 and Rs 95,766, respectively, the election watchdog said in a release.

Of 182 MLAs analysed, 54 (30 per cent) have declared election expenses of less than 50 per cent of the expense limit of Rs 28 lakh in their constituency.

"Based on the election expense declarations of 182 MLAs from Gujarat assembly, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs 16.45 lakh, which is 59 per cent of the expense limit," it said.

Legislator Ratansinh Mangansinh Rathod declared the lowest election expenditure of Rs 3 lakh.

In terms of funds raised by these MLAs, 22 per cent said they used their own funds, 67 per cent received it from their parties while 11 per cent received money as loans, gifts or donations.