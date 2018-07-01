Home Nation

Bihar: Two minor boys kill friend by slitting his throat, claim it was on family members' behest

This is the second incident in a month of minor boys committing murder in Bihar - an eight-year-old boy was killed at a school in Purnea district on June 7.

By Anand ST Das
PATNA: In a shocking incident, two minor boys in Bihar's northern Araria district killed another minor boy by slitting his throat allegedly after being prodded by their family members to do so. The slain boy, aged 10, was a friend of his killers and they used to play together daily in their village, Khajurbari, under Sonamani Godam police station.

In fact, the accused duo, aged 11 and 14, had called him outside his house in the village and killed him with a knife used to cut vegetables. Residents of Khajurbari village were horrified when the slain boy's body was found in an agriculture field some 500 metres away from his house on Saturday. The villagers, who had seen the three boys together a few minutes before the murder, managed to catch hold of one of them while the other fled.

"The accused boy confessed that he and a friend of his committed the murder on the instruction of his father, Jamshed Ali, and a close relative. An FIR has been lodged against four people, including the two boys. Raids are on to arrest the absconding boy and the two adult accused," said Araria SDPO Kumar Devendra Singh on Sunday.

Sonamani Godam police station SHO Nand Kishore Nandan said Jamshed Ali had a long-running dispute with Mazhrool Haq, the father of the slain boy. The knife used to kill the boy was recovered from the spot where the body was found.

This is the second incident in the span of a month of minor boys committing murder in Bihar. An eight-year-old boy was killed at a school in Purnea district on June 7. His throat was slit with a knife when he was watching over paddy spread for drying on the terrace of the school at Raunta. After conducting an investigation, police took into custody a minor boy from the village on charge of committing the murder.

Araria Bihar murder minor boy murder

