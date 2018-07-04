Bihar woman kills husband four days after wedding, blames the act on a painful bout of headache

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Bihar who got married four days ago allegedly killed her husband by slitting his throat and told police that she perpetrated the crime due to a painful bout of a headache she was suffering from.

Sinki Devi, 23, used a sharp-edged sickle to cut her husband, Ravindra Singh, 30, at several spots on his body before slitting his throat, police said. She did this in their bedroom, about three hours after the couple went to bed on Tuesday night.

Singh’s death left his family and the residents of the village – Mukimpur under Garkha police station in Saran district – horrified. The villagers rushed a profusely bleeding Singh to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival there. Sinki Devi was taken into custody and charged with murder on Wednesday morning.

“She appeared extremely calm despite the knowledge that her husband of four days is dead. During initial interrogation by women police personnel, she said she killed him because she was suffering from a very painful bout of a headache in the night,” said Garkha police station in-charge Gauri Shankar Baitha to The New Indian Express.

According to the victim’s family, the couple did not have any quarrel before they went to bed. Singh’s mother, Bhagwati Kunwar, heard noise and shrieks in his bedroom at about 1 am and knocked on the door. “When the accused opened the door after some ten minutes of knocking, her husband was lying in a pool of blood,” said Baitha.

While police are working to ascertain the real cause and motive behind the murder, Baitha said the act may have something to do with the previous marriages of Sinki and Ravindra both.

“This was Sinki Devi’s second marriage, while it was the third for Ravindra Singh. She has a daughter of about three years from her previous marriage, which had ended some two years ago when her husband deserted her,” said Baitha.

Ravindra Singh’s first marriage had ended six months after the wedding as his wife left her, and his second marriage had lasted just for a month. “Like the first wife, his second wife had also left him for reasons not clearly told by his family,” said Baitha.