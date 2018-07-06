Home Nation

Jharkhand: Minister Louis Marandi slaps defamation notice worth Rs 15 crore to Congress MLA over DNA remark

Ansari, during a public meeting on June 20, had made a statement saying that DNA of Louis Mrandi must be examined as she is neither a tribal nor a 'Jharkhandi.'

Published: 06th July 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Reuters file image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  State Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi has slapped a defamation notice worth Rs 15 crore to Congress MLA Irfan Ansari seeking unconditional apology after he questioned DNA of the Minister.

Ansari, during a public meeting on June 20, had made a statement saying that DNA of Louis Mrandi must be examined as she is neither a tribal nor a 'Jharkhandi.' The four page notice, served through her advocate Subhashsish Soren, claimed that the entire tribal community, along with her workers, has been hurt by the statement and demanded Rs 15 crore as compensation else legal action, both criminal and civil, will be initiated against him. "Being an MLA such statements are not expected from him.

The statement made by him is quite objectionable and condemnable which indicates that he is not able to digest people of tribal community touching new heights in all walks of life," said Marandi. The defamation suit has been initiated by the party workers and has also been put to my notice, she added.

The notice stated that the act of the MLA has belittled Marandi in the eyes of the people and has also defamed the Cabinet Minister in person and her office in the eyes of the public at large. "The derogatory and malicious remarks made by you in public has immensely damaged the reputation of my client in the eyes of common masses and thus have also committed an offence punishable under section 500 of Indian Penal Code," it stated.

"Though, the loss of reputation cannot be compensated in terms of money, however, the same is conservatively estimated at a sum of Rs 15 core, which you are liable to pay to my client," state the notice issued by Marandi's advocate. Furthermore, Ansari is directed to issue an unconditional written apology to the minister and publish it in media, else ready to face legal action, it stated. Marandi is BJP MLA from Dumka while Ansari is a Congress MLA from the neighboring assembly Jamtara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Social Welfare Minister defamation notice Louis Marandi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp