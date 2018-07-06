Jharkhand: Minister Louis Marandi slaps defamation notice worth Rs 15 crore to Congress MLA over DNA remark

By Express News Service

RANCHI: State Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi has slapped a defamation notice worth Rs 15 crore to Congress MLA Irfan Ansari seeking unconditional apology after he questioned DNA of the Minister.

Ansari, during a public meeting on June 20, had made a statement saying that DNA of Louis Mrandi must be examined as she is neither a tribal nor a 'Jharkhandi.' The four page notice, served through her advocate Subhashsish Soren, claimed that the entire tribal community, along with her workers, has been hurt by the statement and demanded Rs 15 crore as compensation else legal action, both criminal and civil, will be initiated against him. "Being an MLA such statements are not expected from him.

The statement made by him is quite objectionable and condemnable which indicates that he is not able to digest people of tribal community touching new heights in all walks of life," said Marandi. The defamation suit has been initiated by the party workers and has also been put to my notice, she added.

The notice stated that the act of the MLA has belittled Marandi in the eyes of the people and has also defamed the Cabinet Minister in person and her office in the eyes of the public at large. "The derogatory and malicious remarks made by you in public has immensely damaged the reputation of my client in the eyes of common masses and thus have also committed an offence punishable under section 500 of Indian Penal Code," it stated.

"Though, the loss of reputation cannot be compensated in terms of money, however, the same is conservatively estimated at a sum of Rs 15 core, which you are liable to pay to my client," state the notice issued by Marandi's advocate. Furthermore, Ansari is directed to issue an unconditional written apology to the minister and publish it in media, else ready to face legal action, it stated. Marandi is BJP MLA from Dumka while Ansari is a Congress MLA from the neighboring assembly Jamtara.