Garner resources from other planets for use on earth: ISRO chairman K Sivan

There will be no nuclear waste generated and so protests like that being witnessed against the Koodankulam plant can be avoided, he added.

Published: 07th July 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar greets ISRO Chairman K Sivan. (FIle| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   With Earth's resources set to get scarce for the succeeding generations, it makes sense to tap and use material from other planets, said Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary, Department of Space K Sivan.

Delivering the 11th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial lecture 2018 organised by the Air Force Association at the HAL Convention Centre on Saturday morning, Sivan said that the presence of Helium was very high in the moon. "It will be very useful for nuclear power generation. It will be good and clean power," he said. There will be no nuclear waste generated and so protests like that being witnessed against the Koodankulam plant can be avoided, he added.

On a lighter note, he said, "There will no moon in future to show our grand children. "

Again, asteroids coming from space are said to be rich in minerals and materials, Sivan said. "We need to tap them and extract all their benefits when they come near to earth, " he said. Sivan billed the late Air Chief Marshal as one of the most celebrated and finest aviators the country has produced.

 

