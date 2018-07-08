Home Nation

Even if Lord Ram descends on earth, instances of rape cannot be curbed: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

The Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was referring to the recent Unnao molestation case.

Published: 08th July 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Surendra Singh. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA/GORAKHOUR: BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for his penchant for making controversial remarks, has said that even Lord Rama cannot curb rapes, prompting Congress to dub him as "insane" and fit for a mental asylum.

"Bhagwan Ram bhi aa jaayenge, tab bhi balaatkaar ki ghatna per niyantran nahi ho paayegaa (The incidents of rape cannot be curbed, even if Lord Ram descends on earth)," the BJP MLA from Bairia Singh told reporters in Ballia yesterday.

Singh was referring to the recent Unnao molestation case in which a woman was dragged into a forest and molested by a some men, two of whom have been arrested after a video of the incident made by the accused surfaced on social media, the police said on Friday.

Though the crime took place a few months ago, the video surfaced recently, they said.

In the video, the accused can be seen dragging the woman into a forest as she pleads for mercy with folded hands.

"This is a case of 'swabhaavik pradushan' (pollution of mind). It is a pollution of the society. Here it becomes necessary for each and every member of the society to treat every member of the society as their own family members," the BJP MLA said.

This problem can be resolved "only through values and not through the Constitution," he added.

In a reaction to Singh's remark, Congress leaders in Gorakhpur staged a protest today, raising slogans against him and burning his effigy.

The District Congress Committee members led by general secretary, Anwar Hussain told reporters, "Instead of taking concrete steps to control the situation, BJP MLA Surendra Singh is openly saying that even Lord Ram won't be able to stop rapes.

He has not only revealed his government's intention over controlling sexual crime against women, but also insulted Lord Ram.

Lord Ram is a God of Hindus and how can a lawmaker could insult a God? I think such an insane person should be sent to mental asylum."

Another Congress leader Surhita Kareem, said, "He has no respect for women and openly makes such absurd statements. We condemn it."

The BJP MLA is known for making controversial remarks.

After the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls, he had blamed ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party's humiliating defeat at both places.

He had said if "certain ministers" were not removed from the state Cabinet, the ruling party's downfall in UP was inevitable.

Singh had said if the grievances of the poor are not heard at police stations, tehsil offices and block offices, they will not vote for the BJP.

"The BJP government has not been able to give a transparent government," the MLA had said in a remark that embarrassed the party.

He had also endorsed the view of senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi that the rising prices of petrol and diesel were responsible for the BJP's defeat in the recent bye-elections.

In the past, Singh had said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be an "Islam vs Bhagwan" battle.

He has called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "demon king Ravana's sister Surpanakha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram."

