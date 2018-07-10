Home Nation

Mandsaur schoolgirl gang rape case: Charge-sheeted filed in 14 days

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case filed a charge-sheet in the designated court against two arrested accused on Tuesday.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two weeks after a seven-year-old Class III student was kidnapped from near her school gate and gang-raped by two men in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case filed a charge-sheet in the designated court against two arrested accused on Tuesday.

The 350-page charge-sheet, which also contains list of 92 witnesses and 100 other evidence was filed before the fast track court of additional district and sessions judge Nisha Gupta in Mandsaur, informed assistant district prosecution officer Nitesh Krishnan.

The two accused Irfan Mev and Asif, presently in judicial custody at Mandsaur jail, were produced before the same court through video conferencing, owing to security reasons. The charge-sheet has been filed 14 days after the ghastly incident and 12 days after the two accused men were arrested.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped from near the gate of her school on June 26 evening, while she was waiting for parents to return home.

A day later, she was found abandoned in bushes at Lakshman Fatak (500 meters from school) with multiple wounds all across her body. Subsequent investigations revealed that the girl had been gang-raped by two men, who had also tried to kill her, but she luckily survived.

The two accused identified as Irfan Mev and Asif, both residents of Mandsaur district only were arrested on June 27 and 28 respectively by the Mandsaur district police.

The alleged gang-rape survivor girl is presently admitted at the MY Hospital in Indore.

  • Sri Iyer
    The punishment given to these scoundrels should be a hard lesson to the entire culprits.
    4 months ago reply

  • Amit Bose
    How can you say luckily survived ? Is this called luck. And what is the condition of the girl now - what torture and trauma she is going through everyday ?
    4 months ago reply
