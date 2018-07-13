Home Nation

Centre's decision of hub to monitor online data will be 'like creating a surveillance state', says Supreme Court

The top court said the government wants to tap citizens' WhatsApp messages and sought its response within two weeks.

Published: 13th July 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2018 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that letting one's social media content tracked and regulated by the government would turn India into a surveillance state.

"The government wants to tap citizens' WhatsApp messages. It will be like creating a surveillance state," a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The remarks came on a PIL moved by a TMC legislator against the Central government's proposed move to set up a 'Social Media Communication Hub'.

Recently, the Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) had invited tenders for setting up social media monitoring centres. The tender was invited for software requirement for the project. It is to be used by the government for collecting information from social media.

According to the tender document, "A 360° evaluation of the social media movements of the public is sought to be conducted at a district level by this hub.

Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc are sought to be tracked to identify the "buzz creators" and social media influencers. The monitoring of social media activity will be used for categorising individuals as 'positive', 'negative' et al based on the content shared or put out."

Appearing for TMC MLA Mahua Moitra, senior advocate A M Singhvi submitted that the move was completely violative of the right to privacy and would be invasive of the fundamental rights.

"They want to monitor social media content with the help of this social media hub," Singhvi argued. The bench then slated the hearing for August 3.

In her plea, Moitra said that the Centre's move to monitor social media would give it access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and email accounts of individuals. This is a blatant violation of the right to privacy, she said.

This led Justice D Y Chandrachud to observe, "Tracking and regulating social media content will transform us into a surveillance state." Subsequently, the bench agreed to examine the matter and sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal.

It also issued a notice, calling for a formal reply from the Ministry concerned. The petitioner alleged that the Centre's move to set up social media monitoring hubs was a violation of the right to privacy, which was declared a fundamental right by the Supreme Court last year.

The social media monitoring hubs would be tools to snoop on individuals, the petition claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Social Media hub whatsapp monitoring online data monitoring surveillance state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp