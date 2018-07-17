Home Nation

Religion not a criteria for recruitment in paramilitary forces: Home Ministry

The ministry's assertion came after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Centre of neglecting Muslims in government jobs, including central paramilitary forces.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry today said for recruitment in central paramilitary forces religion is not a criteria.

The ministry's assertion came after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Centre of neglecting Muslims and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tell how many of them got government jobs, including in central paramilitary forces.

"Religion is not a criteria for recruitment in paramilitary forces. There is no room for any religion in the recruitment process," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Owaisi asked, "In the last four years, under central sector, whether banks, whether railways, central paramilitary forces. How many recruitments of minorities have taken place?" Central paramilitary forces -- the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles -- function under the Home Ministry.

The total strength of these forces is around 10 lakh personnel.

