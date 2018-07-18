Home Nation

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, pilot dies

Two IAF helicopters have landed at the crash site with Air Force personnel who are conducting preliminary investigations.

Published: 18th July 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

MiG-21 Indian aircraft coming from Punjab's Pathankot crashes in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force today crashed at Patta Jatian village of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh killing the pilot who had featured in a promotional video sharing his love and passion for the aircraft. 

The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab on a route sortie around 12:20 pm and crashed around 1:20 pm in Patta Jattian village in Kangra. Confirming the crash, Superintendent of police of Kangra Santosh Patial said, "No loss of civilian life or damage to property has been reported in the incident as the plane crashed into the agricultural fields. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet wrote, Pilot n Leader Meet Kumar died in the crash. At 1220 hrs today, a MiG21 of @IAF_MCC, airborne from Pathankot Airfield for a test, crashed near Pathankot. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of brave pilot Sqn Ldr Meet Kumar, who we lost in the fateful crash," she stated. 

He had last year featured in a promotional video sharing his love and passion for the aircraft. Five months back, the Indian Air Force lost Wg Cdr Dushyant Vats, who had also featured in a similar promotional video. 

The villagers were the first to report the crash to the local authorities. As they heard a loud sound of crash and rushed out of their houses. Then they saw that a plane had crashed and saw smoke arising out of the fields near their village. The remains of the plane had spread over 2 square kilometres radius. 

A large number of villagers had gathered at the spot and claimed that the plane exploded in the air before crashing into the fields. Then two IAF helicopters landed at the crash site with Air Force personnel who are conducting preliminary investigations. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident. The pilot was initially thought to be missing. 

Around two months after another MiG 21 crashed in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on May 27 in which also the pilot was killed. The ageing MiG 21 aircrafts have been dubbed flying coffins after a spurt in crashes. They were inducted into the IAF in 1963. Meanwhile on June 5, an IAF Jaguar fighter jet had crashed in Kutch in Gujarat soon after takeoff, killing the pilot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MiG-21 Himachal Pradesh Kangra Indian Airforce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp