Home Nation

No dilution in SC/ST Act: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that the government has already taken steps for ensuring rights of SC/STs by amending the relevant law.

Published: 18th July 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and no institution or individual can take away rights of the marginalised given under the Constitution, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that the government has already taken steps for ensuring rights of SC/STs by amending the relevant law.

"I want to assure the House the protection given under the Constitution to SC/ST persons cannot be taken away by any institution or any individual," Singh said.

To ensure there is no dilution of the SC and ST Act, the government has taken whatever required steps to strengthen the law, he said, adding that not only the act but also rules have been amended.

The Home Minister's statement came after CPI leader D Raja raised concern over the recent Supreme Court order.

With regard to the conviction rate, the Home Minister said that earlier special courts used to be there.

"Our government felt that special courts are not sufficient, and therefore special exclusive courts were established."

About 194 such courts have been set up.

"With the establishment of special exclusive courts, the conviction rate will improve," he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said special exclusive courts have been set up in 24 states, while special courts in 30 states.

The states should also take interest if there is delay in setting up of the courts, he added.

The minister further said there was no rise in crimes against SC/ST persons between 2013 and 2016 according to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In 2016, 40,801 cases were registered in crimes against SCs, while 6,568 cases against STs.

Section 15A of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, as amended, specifies that it shall be the duty and responsibility of the state to make arrangements for the protection of victims, their dependents and witnesses against any kind of intimidation or coercion or inducement or violence or threats of violence, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Rajya Sabha SC/ST Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp