BSP chief Mayawati cautions cadre to keep away from fake websites, twitter, FB accounts

Issuing a press release on Monday, she said that her party had no separate youth wing as she had given adequate-50 per cent-representation to youth in the BSP.

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Setting the ground for upcoming assembly elections in three states and battle royale in 2019, BSP chief Mayawati is not leaving a single stone unturned for party's image makeover to impress the voters of all sections of society.

In a latest, Mayawati has cautioned her cadre to keep away from fake websites, twitter and Facebook accounts in the name of the party. Issuing a press release on Monday, she said that her party had no separate youth wing as she had given adequate-50 per cent-representation to youth in the BSP.

"BSP gives almost 50 per cent representation to youth in its committees at every level and therefore, there is no need to have a separate youth wing in the party," Mayawati said in a party release issued here. The BSP chief's clarification came in the light of a website named --"BSP Youth"- being run by a person called Devashish Jarariya who has claimed to be a member of the party and working to unite the youth, taking membership fees and participating in debates on electronic channels.

The BSP press release also clarified that the party had no official Twitter and Facebook account or any website, and anyone operating through handles under the name of BSP were unauthorised. The BSP president emphasised that there was no separate wing of for either women, student or youth and she had not authorised anyone to speak on its behalf.

"Only senior BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria is authorised spokesman to represent BSP at different news channels," she added. Meanwhile, continuing with the organisational reshuffle, the BSP chief removed another senior leader - Veer Singh-- of her party on late Monday night. Veer Singh, BSP national coordinator, was present at the BSP workers' meet in Lucknow where Jai Prakash made the remark.

Notably, Maywati has already expelled party Vice President Jai Prakash Singh for his unsavoury remarks against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi at a workers' meet held in Lucknow recently. The BSP chief also made major reshuffle in party's ranks and files appointing Dalit leader Ramji Lal Gautam as the new national vice-president of the party. Besides, she also appointed coordinators for the three poll bound state states - MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-besides, Punjab, Haryana,etc.

