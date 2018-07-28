Home Nation

National Commission for Minorities rejects NCW's recommendation to ban confessions in churches

The assertion by the NCM comes a day after the NCW chief Rekha Sharma recommended the ban saying the practice can lead to blackmailing of women.

Published: 28th July 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) today strongly opposed the National Commission for Women's (NCW) recommendation for abolishing the practice of confessions in churches, saying it was an integral part of Christianity and cannot be interfered with.

The assertion by the NCM comes a day after the NCW chief Rekha Sharma recommended the ban saying the practice can lead to blackmailing of women.

Sharma made the recommendation after allegations against four priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala of using a married woman's confession to sexually abuse her came to light last month.

"The minority commission outrightly rejects the recommendation and is opposed to it," NCM chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi told PTI.

"The practice of confession is an integral part of the religion of Christianity, so it cannot be banned.

There can be no interference with religious practice," he said.

Yesterday, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, a native of Kerala and a Christian, too dismissed the NCW's recommendation, saying the Modi government would never interfere with people's religious beliefs.

"It is not the official stand of the government," Kannanthanam, the Union Minister of State for Tourism, said in a Facebook post.

"It is the personal opinion of the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma," he added.

Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council president Archbishop Soosa Pakiam, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday, said a memorandum had been sent to the Prime Minister against the recommendation which was shocking not just for Christians, but for everyone who stands for freedom of religion.

Pakiam has also written to NCM vice chairman George Kurien requesting him to raise the Church's concern before the appropriate authorities.

Kurien is learnt to have forwarded Pakiam's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The NCW had constituted an inquiry committee to look into alleged sexual assaults against women in churches and has sent its findings to Modi, Singh, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and the DGP of Kerala and Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities National Commission for Women Church Confession

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp