Home Nation

18 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

According to official sources here, Assistant to DGP, Sanjay Singhal will be ADG (Crime) in place of Chandra Prakash who will be now ADG (prisons).

Published: 01st June 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday night transferred 18 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in the state, changing police chiefs of several important districts.

According to official sources here, Assistant to DGP, Sanjay Singhal will be ADG (Crime) in place of Chandra Prakash who will be now ADG (prisons) while ADG (Anti-Corruption Establishment), Brij Raj Meena will be ADG, Police Training School in Moradabad.

Superintendent of Police(SP), Kanpur dehat, Ratan Kant Pandey will be DIG Security in Lucknow replacing Subash Singh Baghel, who will be now DIG in Jhansi in place of Jawahar, was posted as DIG PAC Varanasi Sector.

SP Farrukhabad, Mrigendra Singh was made DIG Prisons replacing Dr Pratinder Singh was posted as DIG Aligarh Range.

DIG Training Rakesh Shankar was transferred as DIG Basti, while SP Kasganj will be DIG of Mirzapur range.

Pushpanjali Devi, who was removed from Unnao, will be SP (railways) in Gorakhpur in place of Abhisekh Yadav who will now go to Agra in same capacity while Akash Kulhari will be commandant of 24th battalion PAC in Moradabad.

Prathibha Ambedkar, will be staff officer to DG Home Guard. SP EOW, Atul Sharma will be SP Farrukhabad, while SP Rae Bareli Shiv Hari Meena will be SP Kasganj. Sujata Singh will be SP Rae Bareli while Radhey Shyam will be SP Kanpur Dehat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh IPS officers transfer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence