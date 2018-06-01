18 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday night transferred 18 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in the state, changing police chiefs of several important districts.

According to official sources here, Assistant to DGP, Sanjay Singhal will be ADG (Crime) in place of Chandra Prakash who will be now ADG (prisons) while ADG (Anti-Corruption Establishment), Brij Raj Meena will be ADG, Police Training School in Moradabad.

Superintendent of Police(SP), Kanpur dehat, Ratan Kant Pandey will be DIG Security in Lucknow replacing Subash Singh Baghel, who will be now DIG in Jhansi in place of Jawahar, was posted as DIG PAC Varanasi Sector.

SP Farrukhabad, Mrigendra Singh was made DIG Prisons replacing Dr Pratinder Singh was posted as DIG Aligarh Range.

DIG Training Rakesh Shankar was transferred as DIG Basti, while SP Kasganj will be DIG of Mirzapur range.

Pushpanjali Devi, who was removed from Unnao, will be SP (railways) in Gorakhpur in place of Abhisekh Yadav who will now go to Agra in same capacity while Akash Kulhari will be commandant of 24th battalion PAC in Moradabad.

Prathibha Ambedkar, will be staff officer to DG Home Guard. SP EOW, Atul Sharma will be SP Farrukhabad, while SP Rae Bareli Shiv Hari Meena will be SP Kasganj. Sujata Singh will be SP Rae Bareli while Radhey Shyam will be SP Kanpur Dehat.