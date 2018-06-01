Abducted software engineer rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: A software engineer kidnapped from here in Uttar Pradesh over a week back was rescued on Friday in a joint operation by the state police and its Special Task Force (STF), an officer said.

Rajeev Kumar was abducted on May 23 from Raj Nagar extension. The HCL techie's kidnappers demanded a ransom and had kept him in captivity for eight days, an STF officer said.

STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash said the engineer was released after a gun battle with the kidnappers near the Brave Heights Apartment.

The kidnapper gang busted by the police consisted of young criminals who would abduct upper middleclass professionals after doing a recce of their movements, an officer said.

ADG (law and Order) Anand Kumar told IANS that the kidnappers "were using WhatsApp" to keep in contact.

Two kidnappers, one constable of the Ghaziabad Police and one of the STF officers sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight.

The abducted engineer was rescued from a house in Prahlad Garhi village under Indirapuram police station.